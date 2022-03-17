Connect with us

Makueni Law Courts/FILE

County News

Court awards family Sh435,433 compensation for relative killed in an accident

Senior Resident Magistrate (SRM) George Sagero said that the family was awarded Sh80,000 due to loss on dependence, Sh100,000 for the pain and suffering of the old man during the seven days in hospital and Sh175,433 spent on burial.

Published

MAKUENI, Kenya, Mar 17 — A Makueni court has awarded the family of Mulee Ndolo (97) Sh435,433 as compensation following a fatal accident that killed the old man.

In his ruling, the Senior Resident Magistrate (SRM) George Sagero said that the family was awarded Sh80,000 due to loss on dependence, Sh100,000 for the pain and suffering of the old man during the seven days in hospital and Sh175,433 spent on burial.

The family had sued Wambua Kinyao and Sidian Bank. The court heard that on 19th August 2017, the vehicle plying on Wote-Tawa road driven by the defendant, hit the old man on the fateful day.

The family of Ndolo told the court that the driver was negligent and drove carelessly, as a result hit the old man who died seven days later while undergoing treatment.

An eye witness, whose name was not disclosed, told the court that the old man was approximately 200 meters from the road when he was knocked down by the vehicle.

However, Kinyao in his defence told the court that he was trying to avoid potholes when the accident occurred.

He is an authorized driver of Sidian Bank. They were given 30 days to ensure the money is paid to the family within the stipulated period.

