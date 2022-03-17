Connect with us

Kenya

CoG prepares for transition in counties as 20 Governors set to exit

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – The Council of Governors has convened a meeting with county secretaries and county attorneys between March 14 and 16 in preparation for the transition of power in counties and assumption of office by Governors, even as 20 Governors are set to exit after completing their two terms of 10 years.

The Council’s Legal and Constitutional affairs chairman Kiraitu Murungi said they anticipate a smooth transition come August especially with the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act, 2019 in place.

Kiraitu, also the Meru Governor said that county governments will be required to fully comply with the provisions of the Act, so as to enable the newly elected leaders to effectively undertake their duties.

“This year’s general election will mark the end of the 2nd generation of the county governments. It is therefore of utmost importance that the transition is well managed as we await to usher in the next administration,” stated Murungi.

The Assumption of the office of Governor Act, 2019 provides the establishment of  the assumption of the office of Governor committee mandated with  preparations of swearing in of a Governor including date, time and place of the ceremony.

It provides that the swearing in of the county-Governor elect should be held on the first Thursday after the 10th day following the declaration of the final results, in a public ceremony before a high court judge.

The law also requires the outgoing governor to handover  county symbols including the county flag, coat of arms, the constitution and the county public seal.

County public officers are also required to provide the necessary information for assumption of office by the governor-elect within the set timelines, failure to which will attract a fine of upto sh 300,000.

Governor Murungi said the Council will issue necessary advisories to guide in the transition process, as well as conduct induction for county leadership once they are sworn in.

In this article:, , , ,
