CJ Koome says Judiciary ready to handle election disputes

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 14 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has maintained that the Judiciary is prepared to handle any disputes that may arise after the August elections.

This comes after the judiciary, in an effort to prepare for the coming general elections, completed the first session of training of judges on election disputes which began with the High Court Judges conducted for three days between February 16 and February 18, 2022.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with various Heads of Missions earlier this morning, she also said that, “the judiciary will enhance partnership in its quest to widen the doorways of justice that include entrenching Alternative Justice Systems as an additional avenue of accessing justice.”

The meeting was held following initial talks in October last year to track the progress of collaboration, agree on priority actions and deliberate on areas of mutual concern.

Further, CJ Koome also held a one-on-one meeting with the Ambassador of Belgium to Kenya, Peter Maddens where issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Other efforts by the judiciary to prepare for any disputes that may arise after the upcoming general elections include coordinating with the Judiciary Police Unit for provision of security for Judicial Officers, and staff during the hearing of electoral disputes and updating and revision of the relevant Election Dispute Resolution (EDR) publications and material.