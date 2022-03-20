Connect with us

September 13, 2021 | Chief Justice Martha Koome presides over the admission of 96 lawyers to the Roll of Advocates at the Supreme Court/Judiciary Media Service

CJ Koome gazettes 18 Ad-hoc members of the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 20- Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed 18 individuals to serve as as ad hoc members of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

The new tribunal members will help speed up the dispute resolution process from cases that will arise.

Through a gazette notice, Koome said the appointees who include Ali Saman Fatuma, Kunyulusi Leonard, Lydiah Wambui, Hashi Amina Abdi , Jillo Rahma Adan,
Kagacha Daniel Muhoro, Ligunya Stephen Biko, will serve for a period of one year, with effect from the 15th March 2022.

Others are M’Mbetsa Jessica Njeri, Flora Migulo, Masafu Erick Wamalwa, Muhoro Ruth Wairimu, Mutuma Wyne Kenneth, Nderitu Samuel Mbiriri, Ngige Wanj iru,
Orina Erastus Menge, Sifuna Walubengo Isaiah, Toroney Timothy Kipchirchir, Waruhiu Andrew respectively.

The ad hoc positions were created following the recent signing of the enacted Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Before the amendment, PPDT was composed of a chairperson and six members who held office for a non-renewable term of six years.

Koome has, in addition, appointed Stephen Musau to represent the Judicial Service Commission as a member of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, for a period
of six (6) years, with effect from the 15th March 2022

