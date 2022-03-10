China’s top political advisor urges CPPCC to contribute to improving people’s well-being

The closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 10, 2022. /Xinhua

China’s top political advisor Wang Yang on Thursday called on the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) to address the people’s aspiration for a better life and contribute to improving their well-being.



Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, China’s top political advisory body.



The CPPCC should perform its duties for the people, he said, calling on the body to listen to the people’s voice and address their concerns. It should give suggestions on ways to meet the people’s aspiration for a better life and help the Party and the government improve their well-being, he added.



He also called for efforts to improve the quality of consultation and avoid formalism.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the fifth session of 13th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.