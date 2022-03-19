Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The two deaths both came in the northeastern province of Jilin as the country faces its worst case upsurge since the pandemic's outset

Corona Virus

China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

Published

Shanghai (AFP), Mar 19 – China reported its first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year on Saturday, the National Health Commission said, both coming in the northeastern province of Jilin as the country faces its worst case upsurge since the pandemic’s outset.

The fatalities were the first reported in China since January 26, 2021, and bring the country’s total death toll in the pandemic to 4,638.

In all, China reported 4,051 new cases on Saturday, down from 4,365 the day before, the commission said.

The country where the virus emerged in late 2019 has largely kept it under control thanks to a combination of strict border controls, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns.

But the highly transmissible Omicron variant is posing a stern challenge to that strategy, prompting authorities to close off cities including the southern tech hub of Shenzhen, home to 17.5 million people.

The world’s most populous country has gone from reporting under 100 daily infections just three weeks ago to well more than 1,000 per day for over a week.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday the country will “stick with” its zero-Covid strategy, state TV reported.

Speaking at a meeting of China’s top leaders, Xi said the country should “continue to put people and life at the forefront, stick with scientific accuracy and dynamic-zero, and curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible,” according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tens of millions of people are currently under stay at home orders across China to try and stamp out the latest outbreak.

Beijing’s communist leadership has made its handling of the pandemic a matter of political capital, saying the low death rate demonstrates the strength of its governance model.

Racing to tamp down outbreaks in multiple cities, Chinese officials have also moved to free up hospital beds over fears the virus could put the health system under strain.

Jilin province — which has reported thousands of cases over the past week — has built eight “makeshift hospitals” and two quarantine centres to stem the surge in infections.

State news outlets this week broadcast footage of dozens of giant cranes assembling temporary medical facilities in Jilin, which has only around 23,000 hospital beds for some 24 million residents.

Authorities also said people with mild cases could isolate at central quarantine facilities, having previously sent all patients with any symptoms to specialist hospitals.

The latest flare-ups have prompted long queues to form outside mass testing sites and seen tight controls at ports, raising fears of trade disruption.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Focus on China

Xi Jinping says China, U.S. should work for world peace and tranquility

China and the United States should shoulder their share of international responsibilities and work for world peace and tranquility, Chinese President Xi Jinping said...

10 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya exceeds 17mn mark in COVID-19 vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18 – Over 17 million Kenyans have been vaccinated since the vaccination exercise kicked off with a 0.4 percent positivity rate...

15 hours ago

World

Hong Kong leader defends health workers drafted in from China

Hong Kong , Mar 18 – Hong Kong’s leader on Friday warned against making “divisive comments” about health workers sent by China to help...

16 hours ago

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv, Mar 18 – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: – Aircraft plant destroyed – Russian forces destroy an aircraft...

19 hours ago

World

Shenzhen eases lockdown as pandemic gnaws at China economy

Beijing (AFP), Mar 18 – China’s southern tech powerhouse Shenzhen has partially eased lockdown measures, after President Xi Jinping stressed the need to “minimise...

20 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Chinese envoy to the Horn of Africa expected in Nairobi for talks with Kenyatta, MFA officials

Prior to his engagement with the Head of State, Xue will meet Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb Macharia Kamau on Friday, March 18.

3 days ago

World

Millions under lockdown in China as virus surges

Beijing (AFP), Mar 15 – Tens of millions of people were under lockdown across China on Tuesday, as surging virus cases prompted the return...

4 days ago

Corona Virus

Obama tests positive for COVID

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13- Former US President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19. Obama tweeted late Sunday that he had tested positive, but...

5 days ago