Chebukati says no funds available in the eventuality of a re-run in Aug polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 15 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it does not have funds in the eventuality of a run-off in the August elections.

Speaking following a consultative meeting with religious leaders on Tuesday, Chairman Wafula Chebukati however stated that the commission is ready to manage the general elections.

“We do not have a budget for a re-run. We are not planning for a re-run. We are planning for general elections in August. In case of any eventuality, we will deal with them when they arise,” he stated.

He also said that civic education has not been as widespread this time around due to budgetary constraints.

“As a commission, we only got the election budget this year and we have done what we can with it even though we had a deficit. However, we have two civic educators in every ward,” he stated.

He appealed to stakeholders to assist where they can to enable IEBC to achieve its constitutional mandate during the August 9th Elections.

The consultative meeting was attended by various religious organizations in the country including The Hindu Council of Kenya, National Council of Churches in Kenya, The National Muslim Leaders Forum among others.