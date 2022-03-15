x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
He also said that civic education has not been as widespread this time around due to budgetary constraints.. /FILE

Kenya

Chebukati says no funds available in the eventuality of a re-run in Aug polls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 15 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it does not have funds in the eventuality of a run-off in the August elections.

Speaking following a consultative meeting with religious leaders on Tuesday, Chairman Wafula Chebukati however stated that the commission is ready to manage the general elections.

 “We do not have a budget for a re-run. We are not planning for a re-run. We are planning for general elections in August. In case of any eventuality, we will deal with them when they arise,” he stated.

He also said that civic education has not been as widespread this time around due to budgetary constraints.

“As a commission, we only got the election budget this year and we have done what we can with it even though we had a deficit. However, we have two civic educators in every ward,” he stated.

He appealed to stakeholders to assist where they can to enable IEBC to achieve its constitutional mandate during the August 9th Elections.

The consultative meeting was attended by various religious organizations in the country including The Hindu Council of Kenya, National Council of Churches in Kenya, The National Muslim Leaders Forum among others. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

IEBC defends bid to change live transmission of poll results

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has defended itself against concerns that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Muturi urges Kenyans to show restraint ahead of the August polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has told supporters of competing politicians to exercise restraint and maintain peace. Citing the...

March 6, 2022

Kenya

IEBC reaffirms commitment to deliver free, fair and credible polls

NAKURU, Kenya, Mar 5 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has allayed fears of rigging in the August elections. Chairman, Wafula Chebukati...

March 5, 2022

Kenya

IEBC to commence probe into Ruto’s vote rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 4 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)says it will launch investigations into remarks made by Deputy President William Ruto...

March 4, 2022

Kenya

Court suspends degree requirement for MPs in Aug polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – The High Court has suspended the degree requirement for Members of Parliament in the August elections until a suit...

February 24, 2022

Kenya

Election Amendment Bill set for first reading in National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – The contentious Elections Amendment Bill which has stirred heated debate among political players is set to be formally introduced...

February 15, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sabina Chege to face Chebukati-led panel as misconduct case proceeds to trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will hear the case against Muranga Women Representative Sabina Chege on Tuesday...

February 15, 2022

Kenya

IEBC to determine jurisdiction in hearing Sabina Chege’s vote rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has withdrawn to get a way forward on whether they have jurisdiction...

February 15, 2022