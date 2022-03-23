Connect with us

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Chebukati asks Haji to probe premature campaigns by Ruto, Raila following petition by Aukot

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has requested the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to launch investigations over allegations of premature campaigns and use public resources in campaigns by the two leading political formations. 

The Commission wrote to Haji following a letter by the Thirdway Alliance in which Party Leader Ekuru Aukot claimed that Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have been violating Section 14 of the Election Offenses Act. 

The Act outlaws use of public resources for the purpose of campaigning during an election.

“The two are having an undue advantage over other aspirants by dint of using of public resources thus enjoying a competitive edge,” Aukot said in the latter.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, while responding to Thirdway Alliance acknowledged that it is only Haji’s office that can comprehensively handle the matter and be able to act. 

“In addition, pursuant to Section 21 of the Act, it is the Director of Public Prosecution that has power to order investigations and to prosecute offences under the Act.It is in this premise that we wish to escalate this complaint to your office to deal since the same falls under your purview,” Chebukati said.

According to the Commission, the official election campaign period begins on March 30 and lapses on the August 6 three days to the polls, a provision that Thirdway Alliance opines has been violated.

