CDC Country Director lauds Busia for impressive COVID vaccine uptake

BUSIA, Kenya, Mar 9 — The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Kenya Country Director Dr Marc Bulterys has lauded the County Government of Busia for recording an increase in the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, where 282,908 people have been inoculated.

Bulterys said he was pleased that the County has made progress in terms of scaling up vaccination to manage the spread of COVID-19.

“Congratulations to Busia County for vaccinating over 280,000 people! Covid-19 vaccination scale up is very important to all of us. That puts the County really quite high on the list of Counties that have made efforts to ensure locals are vaccinated,” he said.

Nairobi and Nyeri which are among the top counties in terms of inoculation have registered 50 and 52 per cent respectively.

He made the remarks at the Busia County Referral Hospital (BCRH) during a meeting to check on the progress of infection, prevention and control in five health facilities among them BCRH, Nambale, Khunyangu, Sio Port and Port Victoria.

He was accompanied by CDC Public Health Specialist Dr Linus Ndegwa. He said that they were honoured to work with the County Government through their partners to provide the support for the rapid scale up.

The Chief Officer Health and Sanitation Jonathan Ino thanked CDC for the support provided to the County particularly on infection, prevention and control to reduce the burden of sickness, sentiments that were echoed by Directors Medical Services Dr Janerose Ambuchi and her Public Health counterpart Dr Melsa Lutomia.

“We appreciate the support we have received from CDC and ITECH towards infection, prevention and control. It is the core thing in terms of preventing infections,” said Dr Lutomia, who further noted that the issue of infrastructure was key in terms of availability of incinerators and hand washing facilities in hospitals.

The meeting was also attended by the County Health Management Team members, BCRH Infection Prevention and Control committee and International Training and Education Centre for Health (ITECH) representatives among others.