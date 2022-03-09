Connect with us

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago/KNA

CBC

CBC learners are hands-on, more useful compared to 8-4-4 counterparts: Mandago

Mandago said a majority of parents and other Kenyans were ready to embrace the new education programme if well implemented since the programme would create a country of dependable people ready to develop the nation.

Published

ELDORET, Kenya, Mar 9 — The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) system of education will produce self-reliant youths, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has said.

Mandago defended the new system of education saying it was good for the country and what was only required was for the government through the Ministry of Education to meaningfully engage parents, teachers, and other stakeholders on the best way to implement the programme.

He urged the national government to set aside sufficient funds to facilitate the implementation of CBC observing that most parents were opposed to the system because they felt they were being overburdened.

Speaking Tuesday while presiding over the official opening of a dining hall and kitchen at Illula Centre for Albinism, Mandago said a majority of parents and other Kenyans were ready to embrace the new education programme if well implemented since the programme would create a country of dependable people ready to develop the nation.

“As a parent with children who underwent the 8-4-4 system of education and younger ones undertaking CBC, I have already observed differences between the two systems, I have observed the very young ones in CBC do so many chores on their own. They can fix a flat car tyre, wash the house or even cook,” said Mandago.

At the same time, the governor urged parents with children that have different disabilities to accord them equal education opportunities, saying such children have talent that could be exploited through exposure if accord access to education.

