v
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would be sending Ukraine more military equipment

World

Canada pledges more military gear for Ukraine

Published

Berlin (AFP), Mar 9 – Canada will send an additional $50 million worth of military equipment to help Ukraine in the fight against Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday in Berlin.

He said he spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in the day and “told him that Canada will soon be sending highly specialised equipment to them.”

Canada had on February 14 already said it would deliver Can$7.8 million (5.5 million euros, US$6.1 million) worth of lethal equipment and ammunition, before adding another pledge of 25 million dollars in non-lethal protective gear.

Beyond equipping Ukraine, Trudeau said three million dollars will go towards tackling Russian disinformation about Ukraine.

“We need to stand up for truth and be vigilant against disinformation that tries to mislead us and more tries to divide us,” he said.

Canada has joined Western allies in imposing tough sanctions on Russia, including a ban on Russian oil imports and direct embargoes targeting President Vladimir Putin.

Canada is home to a large Ukrainian diaspora of more than 1.3 million.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

‘We will win’: Ukraine families mourn their fallen soldiers

Lviv (Ukraine) (AFP), Mar 9 – “My sunshine, my little one, we are going to win,” sobs a woman, stroking the wooden coffin. She...

3 mins ago

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

MFA says 26 Kenyan students stranded in Ukraine rescued, headed to Poland

The students were under the escort of officials from the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kenya in Ukraine led by Dr Anatoliy Kovalenko,...

5 hours ago

World

IAEA says loses contact with Chernobyl nuclear data systems

Vienna (AFP), Mar 9 – The Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer transmitting data to the UN’s atomic watchdog, the agency said Tuesday,...

12 hours ago

World

In nod to Russia, Ukraine says no longer insisting on NATO membership

Washington (AFP), Mar 9 – President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was...

18 hours ago

World

Channelling Churchill, Ukraine leader vows: ‘We will fight to the end’

London (AFP), Mar 9 – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, invoking the wartime defiance of British prime minister Winston Churchill, vowed Tuesday to “fight to...

19 hours ago

World

BBC to resume English-language reporting from Russia

London (AFP), Mar 9 – The BBC announced on Tuesday that it was resuming English-language broadcasting from Russia, after suspending reporting as it examined...

20 hours ago

World

US, UK halt Russian oil imports over Ukraine invasion

Washington (AFP), Mar 8 – The United States and Britain announced Tuesday they were cutting off Russian energy imports while multinationals Shell and BP...

22 hours ago

World

More than two million flee Ukraine in 12 days: UN

Geneva (AFP), Mar 8 – More than two million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according...

22 hours ago