Businessman Jackson Kibor, the ‘Men’s conference chairman’ is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Prominent Eldoret businessman Jackson Kibor is dead.

Kibor, popularly known as the chairman of the ‘Men’s Conference’ due to his controversial marriage life, died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at the St Luke’s Hospital in Eldoret, according to his family.

Kibor was a wealthy businessman who owned over 4,000 acres of land and other property in Eldoret and the larger Rift Valley.

His controversial marriage life and bitter divorce cases earned him fame, particularly coming very late in his life at 70’s or 80’s.

Kibor was nick-named the Chairman of the Men’s Conference after he divorced his wife of 50 years Josephine Jepkoech.

Ever since, his name usually pops up on Valentines’ Day as the one who will chair the men’s conference, an imaginary gathering for men who don’t value the day.