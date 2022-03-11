Bureti residents in shock as unknown assailants murder 62-year-old woman, skin her head

KERICHO, Kenya, Mar 11 — Residents of Cheplanget village in Bureti sub-county, Kericho are still reeling in shock after a 62-year-old woman on Thursday morning found murdered and her head skinned.

The mother of three children identified as Margaret Chepkwony was found lying in a pool of blood at a tea plantation with deep cuts on the neck, her eyes gouged out, her head skinned and nose and ears missing.

In an interview with KNA area chief Elijah Sigei said the deceased was last seen at around 7.30pm at a local kiosk where she went to buy sugar and cooking fat after completing her usual routine of picking tea at her tea plantation.

Chief Sigei added that the last person to see the deceased alive was her lastborn son, Kipkorir Kosgei,17 with whom she had met as she was walking back to her house from the shopping centre.

When she did not turn up at home in the evening, the family searched for her but later retired to bed after their search turned fruitless.

“The deceased went to the local village canteen at around 7.30pm where she purchased sugar worth Shs 40 and cooking fat worth Shs 10 and on her way back home met her last child,” said Chief Sigei.

The deceased body was discovered in the morning by a distant relative who had come to visit the family, revealed chief Sigei.

Confirming theincident area police commander Peter Isanda said officers from Bureti sub-county directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had visited the scene and commenced investigations over the matter to ensure all the culprits are brought to book.

“It is unfortunate to lose such an elderly person in such circumstances but police have commenced with investigations to bring the culprits to book,” said Isanda.

The body of the deceased was moved to Kapkatet district hospital mortuary for preservations awaiting post mortem examination.