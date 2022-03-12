Bungoma administrator urges peaceful campaigns in a meeting with preachers, boda boda riders

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Mar 12 — Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti on Thursday met different stakeholders including the Inter-faith group in Kenya, the boda boda riders, lecturers, matatu operators and the security department with the aim of forming a committee that will foresee peaceful elections.

He said the post 2007/2008 General Election clashes that left many residents homeless hence the need for preparedness.

Kimiti said that in political democracies, each time a country goes to a general election, it does so not just to sustain its democracy but also to re-negotiate and reclaim its nationhood adding that elections serve to advance the aspirations, goals and values of the majority.

The County Commissioner added that, in over five decades now, elections in Kenya have often been marred by violence and insecurity.

“It is noteworthy that a constant factor contributing to the related electoral violence is the ethnic divide,” added Kimiti.

He said political violence is an illustration of intolerance and intimidation that causes insecurity and instills fear among the electorate so as not to register as voters or not to turn out to vote.

Kimiti asked boda boda riders not to be used to create chaos and fracas during campaigns and challenged them to be at the forefront in preaching peace.

Religious leaders were advised not to allow politicians to bring politics to churches and funerals because they change the mood in churches to politics instead of worshipping.

The County Commissioner instead urged politicians to do their campaigns in peace and give each other room to sell their manifesto.