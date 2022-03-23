Both sides have looters and tyrants, Martha Karua says as she joins Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 — NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has defended her decision to join the Azimio la Umoja Movement led by President Uhuru Kenyatta saying she had found a “critical mass of good people” notwithstanding their shortcomings.

Karua who spoke during a press conference on Wednesday when she announced that she will back the Azimio Movement candidate, ODM leader Raila Odinga, said both sides of the leading political camps — Azimio and Kenya Kwanza — have people with a tainted past.

“All sides have people who have looted in the past; all sides have people who do not respect the rule of law,” she said.

More to follow…