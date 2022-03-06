Boost to Ex-Wajir Governor Abdullahi as rival Abdille quits race 

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Former Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi’s quest to once again be at the helm of the county administration has received a major boost after Mohamud Abdikadir Abdille stepped down in his favor.

The move by Abdille to shelve his political ambition is said to have improved the chances of Abdullahi to clinch the top seat in Wajir as they both come from Mantaan Community, one of the sub clans in the larger Degodia clan.

The political arithmetic of Abdullahi to win the top seat having been made more easier with the backing down of Abdille in his favor.

“For the sake of the Mantaan community and unity, I will shelve my ambitions as a gubernatorial candidate and fully support unconditionally my brother Ahmed Abdullahi. I urge all of you to support, elect and campaign for his success. In 2027 I need your support wholeheartedly,” Abdille said.

The US-based IT specialist who had declared interest in the seat in October last year made the declaration in a ceremony organized by the Mantaan Council of Elders.

Abdille noted that he dropped his bid to allow him to re-strategize for the 2027 gubernatorial race. He pointed out that Abdullahi had a better chance of winning the race and it was only better for the community to unite under one candidate.

“At the end of the day only one of us from Wajir West could realistically give it (gubernatorial bid) a shot. After consulting my friends and different members of the community, I decided to help my brother Ahmed Abdullahi increase his chances of getting the seat so that he has a second opportunity to propel Wajir county to greater heights just as he did in his first term (2013-2017),” Abdille stated.

With Abdille having opted out from the race, the biggest headache for Abdullahi is how he will gunner support from the greater Wajir county.

Politics in the county is shaped around Degodia, Ogaden and Ajuran clans.

Even if the Former Wajir County enjoys support from Mantaan sub clan it is only a tip of the iceberg as he is facing competition from aspirants from Fai sub clan which is the biggest sub clan from the Degodia clan.

His political rival Nairobi South Hospital proprietor Hassan Mohamed (Jubilee) comes from the Fai sub-clan of the Degodia, Ugas Sheikh Mohamed of Party of National Unity (PNU) and ex-CAS Mohamed Elmi who are all eyeing for the Azimio La Umoja coalition ticket.

Abdullahi will be seeking to vie for the seat using the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Wajir’s first governor believes his track record and firm leadership will propel him back to the seat he lost in 2017 to Mohamud Abdi,who is from the rival Fai sub-clan of the Degodia clan.

“I thank my brother Mohamud Abdikadir for his support and helping me unite the people of Wajir. His sacrifice to shelf his ambition does not only give us a realistic chance to clinch the seat but also unites us more. I assure you that your unifying decision shall go a long way in offering our great Wajir people the transformative leadership they deserve,”” said Abdullahi.

In October last year, Abdullahi, was given a nod by 10 out of 12 Degodia sub-clans in Wajir.

His focus now being to woo the Ogaden and Ajuran clans to endorse his candidacy.

Ahmed observed that he will now focus on unveil a line-up in the run up to the county contest.

“This now gives me an opportunity to go forward and consummate the process of building Alliances and very soon we will unveil our line up including my running mate, who will be the deputy governor and Senator, all on an ODM ticket goodwill inshallah,” said Abdullahi.