Boda Boda Sector most misused by politicians: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has termed the Boda Boda sector as the most abused sector by politicians who only use the operators for their own political mileage.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with the boda boda riders at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Matiangi warned them against being misused by politicians to cause mayhem during rallies and faulted politicians for sabotaging reforms meant to regulate the sector.

“Now, the political season is here and the most abused sector in this political season is boda boda. Some people who do not think about you for a second in their life liars, come to you with a hundred thousand shillings and ask you to do all manners of things then in the process we have all these challenges we are having in the country,” he said.

“I want to ask you my brothers and sisters, now it is the time to stand up not only for the sector but for our country too.”

His ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru termed the sector as very important which highly contributes to the growth of the country’s economy and called on the riders to work together with the government to ensure only genuine and well-behaved operators are in operation.

“We hope we will work with you closely to make sure we not only weed out these bad elements but that we now grow this sector so that in continues to expand. The time that we started around 2020 you were about 1.7 million riders but now you are 2.4 million riders so this sector is growing but if you allow these bad elements, it is going to mess up a sector that can transform this country in a very big way,” he stated.

Inspector of General of Police Hillary Mutyambai promised to support the riders but vowed that

the crackdown will continue until the rogue ones are eradicated.

“We work together and support the operation to streamline the sector to ensure the bad

elements are not with us anymore,” Mutyambai said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The meeting came against the backdrop of a public outcry following an incident where a female motorist was sexually assaulted by rogue boda boda operators on Forest Road last weekend.

During the meeting, CS Matiangi announced that the government had waived Sh.5,400 license fee for all Boda Boda riders.

“We will have to do a fresh registration to ensure only genuine riders are left because if you are genuine, you will have all your documents including Identification Card, PIN, certificate of good conduct and the criminals will not get the license. This will be the easiest way of getting rid of these rogue people,” Matiangi said.

“And for that reason, this morning the President has waived license fees. You will now get your license for free and there will be no excuses as to why you are not registered.”

He pointed out that the exercise which will kick off on the 21st of this month, will be conducted by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) following which they will be issued with Smart Cards.

“In additional to that registration, we will also start vetting the riders afresh. There are those of you whose records are at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and so on. In this vetting we are asking you to give us information some of these ill-mannered operators, which we will treat with a lot of confidentiality and ensure these rogue riders do not get the smart cards,” Matiangi said.

On Tuesday, during World International Women’s Day Celebrations at the Kenya School of Government (KSG), President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a nationwide crackdown on the boda boda operators and warned against politicization of the directive pointing out that his administration will do whatever it takes and at all cost to protect women and girls from all forms of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“I have ordered a crackdown on all boda boda operators starting from Nairobi and moving all across the country,” he said.

“There is no government that has supported the boda boda sector like we have but this is not

a license to ride on pavements causing obstruction and most definitely it’s not a license for you to strip and remove dignity from our women,” said President Kenyatta.