x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A police officer clears a section of Thika Superhighway at Githurai following protests by boda boda riders on March 10, 2022.

Top stories

Boda Boda riders protest in Githurai against police crackdown

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 — Boda boda riders staged massive demonstrations in various towns across the country Thursday to protest the ongoing police crackdown targeting them.

In Nairobi, the riders blocked a section of the Thika Superhighway at Githurai where they engaged police in running battles.

“We are being targetted unfairly,” one rider said, “we have nothing to do with the sexual assault incident that occurred on Forest Road.”

Police have been arresting riders and impounding their motorcycles since Tuesday following a sexual assault of a female motorist on Forest Road on Monday.

Similar protests were reported in Kiambu and Kerugoya among other areas.

Even though the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said it had identified the real perpetrators of the assault, police have continued to arrest riders after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order.

“We have lost business for the whole week because of this crackdown, how will we feed our families,” another rider posed.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai on Wednesday convened a meeting of the representatives of the riders association where he announced the government’s reform agenda on the sector.

The riders were given 60 days to join registered SACCOs, with charges for NTSA license fees waived.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Govt rolls out new reforms for boda bodas after Forest Road shameful incident

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – The government has rolled out new reforms for the boda boda sector following the sexual assault incident that occurred...

1 day ago

Kenya

Govt waives Licence Fees for all Boda Boda riders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says the government has waived licence fees for all Boda Boda riders. Speaking during...

1 day ago

Top stories

UNMASKED: Forest Road sexual assault main culprit is Zacharia Nyaora Obadia

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – Detectives have unmasked the identity of the main culprit of the Forest Road sexual assault. The Director of Criminal...

2 days ago

County News

Wanyonyi says City Hall administration will resolve indiscipline in boda boda sector

Wanyonyi noted that while the boda boda sector has grown into an income generating sector, the lack of regulatory framework in sector has seen...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta orders nationwide crackdown on boda boda operators

Speaking during the country’s celebrations to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday, President Kenyatta condemned the incident and said the crackdown is timely to...

2 days ago

Kenya

Over 200 Boda boda riders charged with obstruction, fined Sh35,000

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Over 200 boda boda riders have been arraigned before Milimani Court charged with the offense of riding along the...

2 days ago

Kenya

Boda boda riders to have unique identifiers to distinguish them

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The Boda boda Integrated Management System (IMS) patron Nickson Moseti says they are fast tracking the process of having...

2 days ago

County News

14 suspects arrested over sexual assault of woman on Forest Road

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 – 14 suspects have been arrested and 5 motorcycles seized over sexual assault of a female motorist on Nairobi’s Forest...

3 days ago