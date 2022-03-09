Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi speaks during a meeting with representatives of the boda boda sector in at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on March 9, 2022.

World

Boda Boda operators given 60 days to join Saccos in measures to regulate the sector

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9- The Government has given Boda Boda operators 60 days to join registered Saccos in a move aimed at weeding out criminals from the sector.

This is part of the measures taken by the government following Monday’s sexual assault on a woman along Forest Road by a group of boda boda riders.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with riders at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said those who will not comply will not be allowed to operate.

“Within the period of registration because we will open the books on the 21st of March and we will do this exercise for 60 days consistently, make sure you have a smart riders license and make sure you are a member of a Sacco. The tradition is already there, now we want boda boda operators to be organized in saccos,” Matiangi said.

He further stated that each member will be issued with a certificate of the Sacco they belong to adding that SACCOs will also be required to maintain a digital register.

“With the certificates, if someone is involved in a criminal activity or behaves in an ill-mannered way, we will be able to know which Sacco he/she belongs to look for them and deal with them under the law,” said Matiangi.

The move is part of the interventions the government is putting in place to regulate the boda boda sector which has come under sharp criticism following a viral video where a female motorist was sexually molested by rogue operators.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the government will help digitize registration of the sector.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We hope we will work with you closely to make sure we not only weed out these bad elements but that we now grow this sector so that in continues to expand. The time that we started around 2020 you were about 1.7 million riders but now you are 2.4 million riders so this sector is growing but if you allow these bad elements, it is going to mess up a sector that can transform this country in a very big way,” said Mucheru.

Inspector of General of Police Hillary Mutyambai assured support to the riders but vowed that the crackdown will continue until the rogue ones are eradicated

“We will work together and support the operation to streamline the sector to ensure the bad elements are not with us anymore,” Mutyambai said.  

During the meeting, Matiangi announced the waiver of Sh5,800 license fee for all Boda Boda riders.

“We will have to do a fresh registration to ensure only genuine riders are left because if you are genuine, you will have all your documents including Identification Card, PIN, certificate of good conduct and the criminals will not get the license. This will be the easiest way of getting rid of these rogue people,” Matiangi said.

“And for that reason, this morning the President has waived license fees. You will now get your license for free and there will be no excuses as to why you are not registered.”

He pointed out that the exercise which will kick off on the 21st of this month, will be conducted by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) following which they will be issued with Smart Cards.

“In additional to that registration, we will also start vetting the riders afresh. There are those of you whose records are at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and so on. In this vetting we are asking you to give us information some of these ill-mannered operators, which we will treat with a lot of confidentiality and ensure these rogue riders do not get the smart cards,” Matiangi said.  

On Tuesday, during World International Women’s Day Celebrations at the Kenya School of Government (KSG), President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a nationwide crackdown of the boda boda operators and warned against politicization of the directive pointing out that his administration will do whatever it takes and at all cost to protect women and girls from all forms of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have ordered a crackdown on all boda boda operators starting from Nairobi and moving all across the country,” he said.

“There is no government that has supported the boda boda sector like we have but this is not a license to ride on pavements causing obstruction and most definitely it’s not a license for you to strip and remove dignity from our women,” said President Kenyatta.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Boda Boda Sector most misused by politicians: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has termed the Boda Boda sector as the most abused sector by politicians who...

3 hours ago

Kenya

I have explained Forest Road Incident more than any public policy: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says the Forest Road incident has put the global spotlight on Kenya in...

6 hours ago

County News

Wanyonyi says City Hall administration will resolve indiscipline in boda boda sector

Wanyonyi noted that while the boda boda sector has grown into an income generating sector, the lack of regulatory framework in sector has seen...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta orders nationwide crackdown on boda boda operators

Speaking during the country’s celebrations to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday, President Kenyatta condemned the incident and said the crackdown is timely to...

1 day ago

crime

FIDA urges creation of police unit to tame rogue boda boda operators

FIDA presented a petition to the National Police Service Inspector General calling for protection of women in Kenya following the sexual assault of a...

1 day ago

County News

229 boda boda riders arrested in crackdown over Forest Road sexual assault

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said the suspects were arrested as part of an operation in search of the real culprits who attacked the...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior Ministry seeks NLC support to recover prison service land lost to grabbers

Speaking on Monday during a visit to the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, Kiambu County, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said Kenya Prisons...

2 days ago

Kenya

Threats, blackmail, intimidation, biggest concern in August polls, Ruto says

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has singled out blackmail, threats and intimidation as some of the biggest impediments to democratic...

1 week ago