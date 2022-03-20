Bob Collymore Foundation partners with Bodapreneurs to offer free training to riders

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 20 – The Bob Collymore Foundation has partnered with Bodapreneurs to offer free training to boda boda riders in order to enhance their road safety skills.

The two organizations held their first session with riders in Nairobi on Friday, when dozens of riders underwent the free training at the Marist Centre in Karen, Nairobi.

During the training, the best rider Chris Kobia was awarded a brand new motorcycle.

The second and third runners-up were also awarded helmets.

The riders were trained on safety, communication, customer service among other vital skills to enable them conduct their businesses professionally, days after a nasty incident on Forest Road where a female motorist was sexually assaulted by rogue riders, some of who have been arrested and charged.

The incident triggered a countrywide crackdown targetting rogue riders but it ended up affecting the entire industry that employs hundreds of thousands of youth who fuel the economy.

Wambui Collymore, widow of the late Bob Collymore said boda boda operators play a key role in the country’s economy, citing their role in delivering goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Teach the rest of bodaboda riders what you have learnt from the training to improve your business,” she told the riders as she handed a new motorcycle to the winner, “I want Kenyans to see you as business people because at the end of the day because you kept us going during the pandemic. Help your colleagues improve and this is how the Bodaboda industry will be changed.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dubbed Boda Yangu ni Ofisi Yangu, the training was also aimed at equipping the riders with skills to help them resolve disputes with fellow riders, pedestrians or motorists amicably without having to resort to violence. The Bob Collymore Foundation partnered with Bodapreneurs company to offer free training to riders in Nairobi. The first group underwent the training on March 18, 2022 during which the best student was awarded a brand new motorcycle.

“We recognize that the Boda industry is a key source of livelihood for many men and women. Paramount to this, is doing business in a manner that is safe both to the rider and customer,” said Naomi Maina, the founder of Bodaprenuers.

A trainer who only identified herself as Pamela, said the riders were taken through the training to help them treat customers with decorum.

“Learning has no end. I appreciate the Boda boda riders for taking their time to come and have training. Most of them know the solution to many problems they face on the road. I have trained them on effective communication and customer service to help bring a good name to bodaboda riders who are now seen as evil people in the society and on this training, they will be empowered in their daily work,” said Pamela.

Pamela incorporated different sessions during the training and reiterated and clarified points on customer service. The riders gave challenges during group discussions in which they were able to identify possible solutions.

A rider who only identified himself as Kevin said, “I have learnt a lot and I will for sure employ the skills in my day-to-day work.”

Michael Muhatia, a rider who operates in Kinoo hailed the Bob Collymore Foundation and Bodapreneurs company for offering them training.

“We are not bad people as depicted in the society, even though there are a few rogue elements amongst us, it does not mean that we are all bad,” he said.