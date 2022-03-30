Blogger Robert Alai abandons Nyando MP quest, seeks Kileleshwa MCA seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 — Controversial blogger Robert Alai has announced that he will be seeking to represent Nairobi’s Kileleshwa Ward as a Member of County Assembly seat.
Alai who will be vying on a ODM ticket had previously expressed interested in the Nyando parliamentary seat, but withdrew recently without giving reasons.
He however notified his followers that he is still in the race for a political seat.
Alai will now be seeking to take over from the incumbent Elias Otieno who has since set his eyes on Suna East parliamentary seat in Migori where he will seek to oust Junet Mohammed.
Otieno was also elected on an ODM ticket.