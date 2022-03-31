Supreme Court dismembers BBI due to President Kenyatta’s involvement, new constituencies  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – The Supreme Court has sounded the death knell for the constitutional amendment process popularly referred to as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) after ruling that it was unconstitutional.

The majority ruling by a seven-judge bench found that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s involvement in the process was unlawful.

Six of the seven judges were in agreement that the President cannot initiate the process.

In a summarized judgement, Chief Justice Martha Koome further stated that the creation of 70 new constituencies was also against the law.

More to follow…..