Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The majority ruling by a seven-judge bench found that President Uhuru Kenyatta's involvement in the process was unlawful. /COURTESY

BBI

Supreme Court dismembers BBI due to President Kenyatta’s involvement, new constituencies  

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – The Supreme Court has sounded the death knell for the constitutional amendment process popularly referred to as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) after ruling that it was unconstitutional.

The majority ruling by a seven-judge bench found that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s involvement in the process was unlawful.

Six of the seven judges were in agreement that the President cannot initiate the process.

In a summarized judgement, Chief Justice Martha Koome further stated that the creation of 70 new constituencies was also against the law.

More to follow…..

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta did not initiate BBI process though it is within his right – Justice Njoki Ndung’u

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31- Lady Justice Njoki Ndung’u on Thursday stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta did not initiate the constitutional amendments process, through the...

2 hours ago

BBI

Craft a Bill then retreat to ascent to it? It is absurdity! : Lenaola

Justice Lenaola, while rendering his opinion on Thursday, said the President could not draft a Bill through a popular initiative, a route he noted...

2 hours ago

BBI

Junet, Waweru not BBI promoters. Its ancestry is traceable to the handshake: Justice Ouko

Ouko who held that the President is barred from initiating constitutional reforms through popular initiative said the assertion that Dagoretti South MP Deniss Waweru...

3 hours ago

BBI

Popular initiative route reserved for the common man, not available to the President: Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome ruled that the popular initiative route to amending the constitution was a preserve of the common man and as such,...

5 hours ago

BBI

Koome rejects basic structure doctrine, faults ‘judiciary-created fourth pathway’ to amendments

Chief Justice Martha Koome said there were adequate mechanisms to guard against hyper-amendments and that judges need not invoke the basic structure doctrine in...

5 hours ago

BBI

Supreme Court frames 7 issues for determination in BBI petition

Chief Justice Martha Koome said the apex court had distilled the petition into seven issues that the justices will pronounce themselves on.

6 hours ago

Kenya

Cop who forcefully entered a vehicle through the window to face disciplinary action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31- A traffic police officer who was on Wednesday captured on video forcefully entering a vehicle  through the window, along Kenyatta...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Magoha assures of integrity in the Form 1 selection process

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has assured candidates who sat this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations...

22 hours ago