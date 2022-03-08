Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The BBC had halted its journalists' work in Russia after lawmakers moved to impose lengthy jail terms for publishing "fake news" about the army, as part of efforts to muffle dissent over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

World

BBC to resume English-language reporting from Russia

Published

London (AFP), Mar 9 – The BBC announced on Tuesday that it was resuming English-language broadcasting from Russia, after suspending reporting as it examined tough new media laws.

The broadcaster last Friday halted its journalists’ work in Russia after lawmakers moved to impose lengthy jail terms for publishing “fake news” about the army, as part of efforts to muffle dissent over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said the law could “criminalise the process of independent journalism” and warned staff faced prosecution “simply for doing their jobs”.

But in a new statement, the corporation said it had “considered the new legislation alongside the urgent need to report from inside Russia”.

“After careful deliberation we have decided to resume English-language reporting from Russia this evening (Tuesday 8 March), after it was temporarily suspended at the end of last week,” it added.

“We will tell this crucial part of the story independently and impartially, adhering to the BBC’s strict editorial standards.

“The safety of our staff in Russia remains our number one priority.”

A number of foreign media have suspending reporting from inside Russia, including the New York Times, Canada’s CBC/Radio-Canada, Germany’s ARD and ZDF, and Bloomberg News, plus US channels CNN and CBS.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US, UK halt Russian oil imports over Ukraine invasion

Washington (AFP), Mar 8 – The United States and Britain announced Tuesday they were cutting off Russian energy imports while multinationals Shell and BP...

2 hours ago

World

More than two million flee Ukraine in 12 days: UN

Geneva (AFP), Mar 8 – More than two million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according...

2 hours ago

World

Pentagon estimates 2,000 to 4,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

Washington, United States, Mar 8 – The US Defense Department told lawmakers Tuesday it estimates between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers have been killed...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Sonko tells off US in travel ban fiasco, says Biden administration should focus on Russia

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has told off the US for slapping him with a travel ban over alleged...

5 hours ago

World

India kicks off last leg of ‘Operation Ganga’, asks students to head to Hungarian City Center

The Indian Embassy at the weekend asked its stranded students to reach the Hungarian City Center in Budapest between 10 am-12 pm. “Important Announcement:...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MFA says evacuation mission for 26 Kenyans stranded in Ukraine’s Sumy city ongoing

The Foreign Office said "a convoy is headed to the final extraction point," adding "the process remains fraught with danger."

8 hours ago

World

Georgia, a bleak new home for Russian exiles

Tbilisi, Mar 8 – Sitting at a windswept terrace of a tiny bar in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi, Russian exile Roman Mikhailov said he had...

9 hours ago

World

Putin assures Russian military working to evacuate remaining Indians

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been given an assurance by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russian military personnel are working to evacuate the...

9 hours ago