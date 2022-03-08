Connect with us

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 25, 2021 in New York

World

Bangladesh PM lauds Modi for strengthening ties with India

Published

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Security Advisor Major General (Retd.) Tarique Ahmed Siddique has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening the Indo-Bangla friendship and standing firmly with Bangladesh in times of crisis, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Modi fondly recalled his visit to Bangladesh in March 2021 and conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Moreover, PM Modi commended the leadership of the Bangladeshi PM in ensuring the all-round development of Bangladesh and expressed his commitment to work with her to further strengthen India-Bangladesh ties.

India and Bangladesh on Friday held Commerce Secretary-level talks in New Delhi on a variety of issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed in a press release.
The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary Shri BVR Subrahmanyam, while the visiting Bangladeshi delegation was led by Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

Both sides held extensive discussions on a variety of issues, including the development of railway infrastructure, port infrastructure, Joint Study on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), border Haats, regional connectivity through multi-modal transportation, harmonization of standards and mutual recognition agreement, the press release said.

The two delegations also discussed the progress of the bilateral ties between the two countries in recent years with an emphasis on the development of Railway infrastructure and accompanying logistical facilities to increase commerce between the two countries.

Notably, Bangladesh is the 6th largest trade partner of India.
Earlier on Wednesday, the 14th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Trade, at the level of Joint/Additional Secretaries of India and Bangladesh had taken place to discuss issues of mutual interest.

It was also agreed that the next meetings of the JWG and Commerce Secretaries will be held in Bangladesh, at mutually convenient dates.

