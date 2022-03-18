Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Bahati also popularly known as ‘Mtoto wa Mama’ revealed on Friday that he will be contesting for the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket. /COURTESY

Kenya

Bahati ‘Mtoto wa Mama’ joins politics, to vie for Mathare MP’s seat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – Musician Kevin Kioko alias ‘Bahati’ has declared that he be will vying for the Mathare parliamentary seat in the August elections.

Bahati also popularly known as ‘Mtoto wa Mama’ revealed on Friday that he will be contesting for the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Jubilee Party Director of Elections and Kieni MP Kanini Kega received Bahati at the party’s headquarters.

“I am a proud member of the Jubilee Party and the Azimio Movement. From today I am mtoto wa Mathare,” he said.

Bahati noted that his candidature was motivated by his desires to change the lives of the people of Mathare whom he stated lacked a proper leader to guide them.

“For the last three decades our biggest challenge has been that we have never received a leader who is born and bred in Mathare. It is time for Mathare to get their own son who understands them,” he said.

Bahati will be battling for the seat with the current MP Anythony Oluoch who is a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party among other candidates.

The former gospel artist joins a lost of entertainers who have ventured into politics.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other prominent entertainers include: comedian Jasper Muthomi alias MC jessy who is contesting for the South Imenti parliamentary seat, Felix Odiwour alis Jalango who is seeking the Langata parliamentary seat among others.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Jubilee Party de-whips Senator Wamatangi after his defection to UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has been stripped off his Majority Chief Whip position days after he defected from the...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto says Jubilee collapsed due to refusal to accommodate inclusive, transformative leadership

DP Ruto said the ruling party engineered a new frame of national unity in undemocratic way thus dividing the same people it sought to...

3 days ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta said that he needed space to work on legacy, DP Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has told Kenyans that his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta excluded him in the last term...

3 days ago

Top stories

Raila Tosha! Kalonzo declares….Roho safi

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared support for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential candidature in the August election. Kalonzo...

6 days ago

Top stories

Are they heading to Azimio?

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – There are reports that Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is set to join Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja bandwagon. The...

March 10, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila, Bahati ‘Mtoto wa Mama’ release Azimo hit song at Machakos White House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 -- ODM leader Raila Odinga has released yet another hit song this time with musician Bahati popularly referred to as...

March 7, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Azimio coalition in limbo as Kalonzo and Karua play hard ball

NAIROBI, March 2 – It remains unclear whether the penning down of the agreement between One Kenya Alliance will see the light of the...

March 1, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Magara denies claims of leaving UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Treasurer Omingo Magara has dismissed claims that he has decamped from the Deputy President...

February 27, 2022