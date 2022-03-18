Bahati ‘Mtoto wa Mama’ joins politics, to vie for Mathare MP’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – Musician Kevin Kioko alias ‘Bahati’ has declared that he be will vying for the Mathare parliamentary seat in the August elections.

Bahati also popularly known as ‘Mtoto wa Mama’ revealed on Friday that he will be contesting for the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Jubilee Party Director of Elections and Kieni MP Kanini Kega received Bahati at the party’s headquarters.

“I am a proud member of the Jubilee Party and the Azimio Movement. From today I am mtoto wa Mathare,” he said.

Bahati noted that his candidature was motivated by his desires to change the lives of the people of Mathare whom he stated lacked a proper leader to guide them.

“For the last three decades our biggest challenge has been that we have never received a leader who is born and bred in Mathare. It is time for Mathare to get their own son who understands them,” he said.

Bahati will be battling for the seat with the current MP Anythony Oluoch who is a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party among other candidates.

The former gospel artist joins a lost of entertainers who have ventured into politics.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other prominent entertainers include: comedian Jasper Muthomi alias MC jessy who is contesting for the South Imenti parliamentary seat, Felix Odiwour alis Jalango who is seeking the Langata parliamentary seat among others.