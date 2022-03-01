Connect with us

Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula said President Kenyatta had belittled his office and position he holds by taking sides/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio will taint you, degrade your dignity: Wetangula to Uhuru

Published

LIMURU, Kenya, Mar 1 — Leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to taint his reputation by engaging in succession politics. 

They said President Kenyatta’s decision to openly campaign for opposition leader Raila Odinga exposes him to ridicule and mudslinging that comes with politics.

Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula said President Kenyatta had belittled his office and position he holds by taking sides.

He said: “When you (President Kenyatta) say you are in Azimio and will campaign for Odinga, you lower your dignity as a President.”

Wetangula spoke in Limuru, Kiambu County during the burial of former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu’s Mother Monica Waititu.

Present were MPs Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Charles Kanyi (Starehe), John Wanjiku (Kiamba), Aron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Nasir Sahal (nominated), Moses Kuria (Gatundu North) and former Juja MP Alice Nganga.

Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki appealed to President Kenyatta to retire with dignity like his predecessor President Mwai Kibaki to avoid humiliation.

He said: “When you make yourself the campaign manager of Mr Odinga you will be responded to by other campaign managers.”

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro said Kenya Kwanza leaders respect President Kenyatta, however, they will not follow him in the opposition.

He urged President Kenyatta to allow Kenyans to choose their leader without interference.

He said: “We are not against anyone, we are only looking for a leader who will take the country forward.”

Gachagua asked President Kenyatta to stop criticizing the church saying the move was tarnishing his good name.

Kanyi said those in Azimio have chosen to ignore the voices of the people and back the wrong horse.

He said: “Everywhere we go Kenya.

