Azimio ratifies proposal to back Raila’s presidential bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been endorsed as the Azimio Movement presidential candidate at a joint National Delegates Convention bringing together 300 representatives from allied parties.

The over 300 delegates who had gathered at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre ratified the resolution after 21 parties allied to the movement signed a coalition agreement.

Rarieda MP Otinde Amollo announced that the coalition agreement was explicit that Odinga is Azimio’s presidential candidate.