x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
September 10. 2021 | Raila Odinga speaks to delegates from Trans- Nzoia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties during a tour of he western region/Raila Press

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio ratifies proposal to back Raila’s presidential bid

The over 300 delegates who had gathered at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre ratified the resolution after 21 parties allied to the movement signed a coalition agreement.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been endorsed as the Azimio Movement presidential candidate at a joint National Delegates Convention bringing together 300 representatives from allied parties.

The over 300 delegates who had gathered at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre ratified the resolution after 21 parties allied to the movement signed a coalition agreement.

Rarieda MP Otinde Amollo announced that the coalition agreement was explicit that Odinga is Azimio’s presidential candidate.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Uhuru: Raila will be the fifth president of Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared his successor will be Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Kenyatta said he was grateful to...

9 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wiper, KANU sign Azimio deal leaving OKA allies stranded

The two parties are among 19 others that appended their signatures to the coalition agreement that was later ratified by close to 300 Azimio...

23 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rift Valley RC commissions CBC classes in Loitokitok

Mohamed lauded the National Government together with all other relevant stakeholders involved in the program for the good work and the value they have...

43 mins ago

Africa

Kenyatta mourns former Zambian president Rupiah Banda

President Kenyatta described the former Head of State as a pan-Africanist who dedicated his long political career to the wellbeing, progress and unity of...

1 hour ago

AGRICULTURE

Kenya Seed Company assures farmers of adequate supply

KSC Managing Director Fred Oloibe said that part of training for their seed distributors include highlighting and making them aware of the issue of fake seeds in the country.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Service suspends crackdown on boda boda operators mandated by President Kenyatta

NPS put out a tweet saying the temporary halt will allow various stakeholders in the industry to consult and come up with best ways...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

DP Ruto’s presidential bid cleared for presentation to UDA’s NDC

Ruto will be presented as the sole candidate to the party's National Delegates Conference of Tuesday, March 15, after two other candidates were disqualified.

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Omamo in Riyadh to co-chair JCC session with Saudi counterpart

Amb. Arthur Andambi, Director Middle East, led the Kenyan delegation during the opening session of Saudi Arabia-Kenya Joint Commission for Cooperation in Riyadh with...

3 hours ago