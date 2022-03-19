Azimio leaders want Kuria questioned for profiling remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 19 – Azimio La Umoja Leaders have called on the Police and National Cohesion and Integration Commission to summon Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria over his recent remarks.

The leaders, who include Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino said the statements are tantamount to profiling a community.

“We will not insult him, instead we will pray that the same God who healed his leg will also heal his mouth and heart against making such remarks,” Sifuna told a roadshow in Umoja 1, Embakasi West Constituency.

Kamanda rebuked Kuria for ‘engaging in petty politics.’

Kuria, who is serving a second term as a legislator, is under siege after his comments on a post-colonial oath taken by the Mt Kenya region rattled Kenyans.

The MP made the comments during a rally in Gatundu, Kiambu County, alleging that the oath taken in 1969 was binding and that it did not allow the Mt Kenya region to support leaders outside the area.