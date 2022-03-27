Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The law provides the framework for combating abuse of narcotics, drugs, and psychotropic substances by issuing several penalties. /FILE

Kenya

Authorities to start using anti-narcotics law after amendments and gazettement

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – The Anti-narcotics agencies will now start using an amended law to nab drug traffickers and narcotic smugglers in a bid to end the country of increased cases of illicit drugs.

This is after the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act was gazetted on March 7 paving way for the implementation of the law.

The law provides the framework for combating abuse of narcotics, drugs, and psychotropic substances by issuing several penalties.

Persons found to be manufacturing, possessing or transporting chemicals for unlawful production of a narcotic drug risks imprisonment for a term not less than 20 years.

It also prescribes offences for law enforcement officers who aid or collude with persons suspected of committing offences under the law.

“A law enforcement officer or a public officer who aids or abets any offence under this Act including through concealing the commission of any offence or colluding with any person suspected of committing an offence under this Act, commits an offence and shall be liable upon conviction to a fine of not less than Sh20 million shillings and imprisonment for a term of not less than 20 years,” the amended act reads.

The amended Act introduces the offence of conspiring with persons outside or inside Kenya to commit offences related to drug manufacturing, possession, and trafficking in or outside Kenya.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has been mandated to request for evidence where a person including foreign governments, or an entity alleges or have information that person has committed offences.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To enhance prosecution, the law has mandated the prosecution to access any encrypted communication as most drug traffickers use the system to avoid conceal communication.

The court may also make orders for a police officer to enter premises and to install devices to intercept or retain specific information.

It amends the penalties where the person is in possession of less than one gram, to a fine of not less than Sh5 million or imprisonment for not less than five years, or to both such fine and imprisonment.

Where a person is in possession of between one and 100 grams, he or she will be fined to not less than Sh30 million or imprisonment for 30 years, or to both such fine and imprisonment.

Where the person is in possession of more than 100 gram, one will be fined not less than Sh50 million or three times the market value, whichever is greater or imprisonment for life or to both such fine and imprisonment.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto is the one using public funds to campaign, Raila says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has pointed an accusing finger at Deputy President William Ruto for using...

1 hour ago

County News

Guyo endorsed for Isiolo Governor’s seat after Kuti drops out due to health reasons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27- Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo will now run for the Isiolo Govenor’s seat in the August elections. Guyo...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

President Kenyatta tasks Mt Kenya elders with the scuttling of Ruto’s influence

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is a man all out to revenge against his deputy William Ruto and it now seems...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza Leaders vow to relocate operations at port of Mombasa from Naivasha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza Alliance have pledged to relocate operations of the port of Mombasa from Naivasha.  The...

6 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto says use of public funds in campaigns has denied Kenyans essential services

MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 26 – Deputy President William Ruto has said wheeler-dealers have derailed the government’s development agenda to advance their political interests.   The...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Three More Bodies recovered in River Yala

SIAYA, Kenya, Mar 26 – Three more bodies were on Saturday discovered in the waters of River Yala near Ndanu falls in Gem Yala...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Police probing death of Maseno University student

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 26 – Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into the murder of a Maseno University student on Friday night. The body...

1 day ago

Kenya

IEBC summons Moses Kuria over vote rigging remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria over the vote...

1 day ago