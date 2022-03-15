x
December 20, 2021 | CoG Chairperson Martin Wambora addresses news reporters at the council's offices at Delta Corner in Nairobi/CFM - Moses Muoki

Kenya

Arrest Warrant issued against Wambora for failure to remit statutory fees to workers union

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Mar 15 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nyeri has issued a warrant of arrest against Embu Governor Martin Wambora over his failure to remit statutory fees to the Kenya County Government Workers’ Union.

This is despite a court order issued in December last year instructing him and three other officials to do so.

Justice John Marete issued the order after Wambora, County Secretary County Jason Nyaga, the Finance and Economic Planning Executive John Njagi and his Chief Officer Ruth Ndirangu failed to appear before him for sentencing.

A ruling issued last Thursday found them in contempt of court and the judge now instructed the OCS Nyeri Police station to arrest them.

The mention will now be on Thursday this week. to review the progress.

