APOLOGY and CORRECTION: Businessman Paul Ndichu was not charged with sexual assault

[Paul Ndichu was not charged with sexual assault as indicated in our earlier publication. We regret the error and hereby apologise to him]

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – In our earlier publication, we indicated that businessman Paul Ndichu was charged with sexual assault in the incident involving the Murgor sisters.

The correct position is that the businessman was charged on Wednesday with assault and malicious damage to property following the incident that occurred last year.

His brother Eddie did not, however, take a plea after failing to attend the court session on Wednesday.

The first count on a charge sheet presented in court, indicated that Paul assaulted Cheryl Murgor causing actual bodily harm on the night of October 16 and 17th 2021 at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

The second count against Paul and his brother Edward Ndichu indicates that they “jointly willfully and unlawfully damaged the right-hand and left-hand side of a motor vehicle valued at Sh87,000, the property of Samuel Dennis Ramdas.”

Paul also faced a third, fourth, fifth and sixth counts on actual bodily harm contrary to Section 251 of the Penal Code Chapter 63 Laws of Kenya.

Paul pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Eddie faced count seven on assault causing actual bodily harm contrary to Section 251 of the Penal Code Chapter 63 Laws of Kenya.

Eddie’s plea-taking was deferred to March 21 because he was not in court.