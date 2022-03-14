Am ready to become the Kirinyaga governor – Ngirici

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Mar 14 – Kirinyaga County Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici says she is ready to take over the local gubernatorial seat.

Ngirici said having been in the area during her tenure as the Woman Representative, she had come to learn what the local residents deserve.

She said she has been with Wanjiku who deserves to have well equipped health care facilities as well as good rural access roads.

“Our people have not had functioning medical health care facilities for a long time since the existing ones are all ill equipped, lack enough and qualified personnel which forces our people to seek for services from private health care providers which are not affordable by a large majority,” she stated.

She promised to unconditionally reinstate all the medics and outgoing county administration sacked three years ago.

Speaking at Thumaita primary school grounds during her gubernatorial campaigns yesterday, Ngirici said her priority if elected will be to address the collapsed health care facilities.

She also promised to ensure bright children from poor families benefited 100 per cent from the county government bursary programme.

“My style in bursary fund allocation will be such that the few who will qualify for the allocation get 100 per cent since there is no need of issuing piece meal funds to so many children which will not even cater for transport let alone the school fee,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ngirici said even with only Sh24 million per year for her activities in the entire county from the Treasury she has been able to touch many deserving lives in the county.

“I have since being elected the Woman Rep in 2017 been able to traverse all corners of this great county and acquired the prerequisite knowledge of what poor people deserve from the elected leadership especially the gubernatorial hence my Independent candidature come August 9,” she told a cheering gathering.

Since allegedly being ditched by the UDA a month ago in favour of Governor Anne Waiguru, Ngirici has intensified her campaigns across the county, a move that has afforded her a massive following.

She has also enlisted the services of the chopper in order to hold as many campaign meetings as possible in a day across the county.