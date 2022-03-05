5 killed in deadly clashes over pasture, water along Wajir-Isiolo border

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — Five people have been confirmed dead following clashes between two pastoral communities in Isiolo’s Degogicha location which began three days ago.

While confirming the incident, Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso told Capital FM News that a gunfight ensued when Degodias from Wajir invaded the area which seats at the border in search of water and pasture resulting to conflict with local Boranas.

Shioso said that police recovered four bodies of the victims in the bushes on Thursday following an operation to trace the victims.

“According to the information we have at the moment, a total of five people died in the skirmishes and police moved in to stabilize security situation,” Shioso said.

The police spokesperson noted that calm was slowly returning to the area pointing out that authorities, local leaders and elders had commenced peace campaigns to end the conflict.

He added that a contingent of security personnel had been deployed in the area to restore peace.

“There is so much peace building efforts going on. Yesterday there was a big reconciliatory meeting where they promised to cease the fights a live together in harmony,” he added.

Shioso called on those in possession of illegal fire arms to take advantage of the existing amnesty to return them to authorities.

While commenting on the attack, Wajir Governor Ahmed Ali Mukhtar attributed the incident to the successive failures of two rainfall seasons in Wajir County pointing out that the victims were in search of water and pasture when they met their deaths.

“The bereaved were at the border of Wajir and Isiolo Counties in pursuit of pasture and water for their animals and it is therefore unfortunate that they died under such horrific circumstances,” he said.

This incident comes at a time when several counties are experiencing ravaging drought which has led to a strain on resources including, food, water and pasture.

The latest report from the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) estimates about 3.1 million people in the country require immediate food assistance.

This is an increase from 2.8 million in December 2021 when the mid-season food security assessment was undertaken.