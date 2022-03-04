4 Suspects involved in abductions along Thika Superhighway arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Four suspects were on Wednesday arrested in Kahawa Wendani, following a spate of abductions reported in the last one week, targeting travelers along the Thika Superhighway.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the gangsters who were described as dangerous were arrested following an operation by Ruiru based detectives who accosted them as they lured yet another victim.

“Josephine Njambi, Nicholas Mungai, Joel Kinyanjui and Edwin Njuguna were arrested in the dramatic incident and a sharp knife, metal rods and other crude weapons were recovered,” the DCI stated on its twitter account.

It went on further to stated that their arrest followed the recent abduction of three victims along the busy Superhighway, who were robbed of cash and other valuables before being dumped in Kabati, Murang’a County.

The thugs operating in a hired Toyota Vitz targeted passengers headed to various destinations in Central Kenya, at the Muthaiga Bus Stop and other bus stops along Thika road.

Along the journey, the passengers would be robbed at gunpoint before being dumped at secluded spots in Murang’a County.

They suspects were set top be arraigned on Thursday.