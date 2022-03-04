4 candidates arrested in Busia with pre-exposed KCSE Chemistry, Biology papers

BUSIA, Kenya, Mar 24 — Four candidates in Busia county were nabbed with phone containing exam materials at St. Mary’s Bukhuyu Secondary School, barely days after Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha banned possession of phones in exam centres.

The four were reported to have had Chemistry paper 3 and Biology paper 3 practical instructions prior to the exam.

According to Busia County Commissioner Dr. Amhed Omar, the culprits will be allowed to continue with the exams but under strict supervision.

“I want to request all center managers to do thorough search to curb such cases in near future,” said Omar.

The county commissioner noted the county officials involved in the exercise will remain vigilant throughout the exams period.