x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Police say that the officials who were at Somali Bantu Secondary school noticed what they termed “unusual activities at room number 20”./ FILE

Kenya

25 KCSE candidates in Turkana found in possession of mobile phones , cash

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16 – 25 candidates from a school located at Kakuma Refugee camp in Turkana were on Tuesday found in possession of mobile phones and cash following a routine Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams check up by the sub-county security committee team.

Police say that the officials who were at Somali Bantu Secondary school noticed what they termed “unusual activities at room number 20” before they decided to conduct a search in what is suspected to be a case of exam malpractice.

“They found one student with two Four Figure Elementary Mathematical Table with calculation writing on it. This prompted the team to conduct search on all candidates of a total of 506,” Police said.

They also questioned the invigilator of the examination room in question and the center manager.

“All the mobile phones were scrutinized and most of them had Mathematical paper 2 and English paper 2 which was yet to be done and money have been kept as exhibits,”

The students were allowed to seat for their next paper as authorities commence investigations on the matter.

Police say that the students will be arrested and escorted to Kakuma police station after exams for further interrogation and action.

This incident comes two days after Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the government has been able to dismantle the cartel that is involved in examination cheating in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking on Monday morning, Magoha warned that the government is closely monitoring some parents and teachers who are actively trying to engage in examination malpractice.

He said they will be ‘dictatorial’ to teachers and individuals found in examination cheating.

“I want to warn that any teacher who feels that he or she is brave enough to open, particularly the second paper, we shall know where you are and come for you,” warned Magoha.

He added, “We will not have mercy for the people whom we have arrested. We shall be quite dictatorial for the sake of our children because we must protect them.”

He was speaking in Mombasa at the Nyali deputy county commissioner’s office, where he supervised the distribution and monitoring exercise of the first day’s KCSE examination materials.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

We have dismantled Cartel involved in Exam Cheating, Magoha says

MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 14 – The government has been able to dismantle the cartel that is involved in examination cheating in the country, Education...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Magoha urges vigilance to avert irregulates during national exams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has called on education and security officials across the country to exercise vigilance during...

February 18, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Bed-hoppers will not be accommodated in boarding schools: Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has denied the existence of a policy to lock out homosexuals from boarding school...

February 14, 2022

Competence Based Curriculum

Magoha orders contractors to deliver CBC classrooms ahead of March 7 transition

NAIROBI, Kenyatta, Feb 14 – The government has ordered Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) contractors working on 6,400 classrooms countrywide to ensure the completion of...

February 14, 2022

CBC

Govt to complete construction of 10,000 CBC classrooms by June – Magoha

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 30 -Education Cabinet Secretary says the Government will complete the construction of 10,000 classrooms  aligned to the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC)...

December 30, 2021

Kenya

KNEC launches 5-year strategic plan centred on CBC reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has launched the third strategic plan in a bid to address the emerging...

December 22, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto allies to Raila: Be careful, they may betray you

LODWAR, Kenya Dec 12 – Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have warned Opposition leader Raila Odinga of a possible betrayal scheme following...

December 12, 2021

EDUCATION

Local contractors to begin bidding for classroom projects Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The Ministry of Education has paved way for local contractors to bid for the construction of the classrooms in...

November 21, 2021