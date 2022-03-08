229 boda boda riders arrested in crackdown over Forest Road sexual assault

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 — Over 200 boda boda riders were arrested in a night crackdown on Monday following the sexual assault of a female motorist on Nairobi’s Forest Road at the weekend.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said the suspects were arrested as part of an operation in search of the real culprits who attacked the female motorist.

“We have 229 riders in custody,” Mutyambai said. “913 motor cycles were also seized.”

The operation was launched following a viral video in which riders were seen attacking a female motorist on Wangari Mathai Road, formerly known as Forest Road.

In a video circulated widely, the woman can be heard screaming with no help coming her way even as the rowdy riders manhandled her.

“We do not condone such criminal acts and those responsible will have to face justice once they are found,” Mutyambai said.

For the better part of Monday, the incident was trending on social media where users asked police to take immediate action and lock the culprits behind bars.



Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi condemned the incident and vowed action on perpetrators.

“I am shocked and disgusted by a viral video clip of a female motorist being molested by suspected boda boda riders along Wangari Maathai /Forest Road. We must protect our roads from such vile and reprehensible acts of aggression,” he said.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma too issued a statement condemning the incident.

“Outrageous – not acceptable. All those involved must face the full force of the law. What a shame that no one could help/protect this young woman from this criminal attack in broad daylight? How did our society come to lose all humanity? Really?” she tweeted.