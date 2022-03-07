Connect with us

Capital News
Candidates at Moi Avenue Primary School in Nairobi begin KCPE 2021 exams/CFM - Moses Muoki

EDUCATION

2021 KCPE kicks off across 28,248 exam centres

The exams administered by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) commenced across 28,248 exam centres at 8.30am.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 — The 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) assessments kicked off on Monday with assurances from the Ministry of Education on the integrity of the exams.

The exams administered by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) commenced across 28,248 exam centres at 8.30am.

Education Cabinet Secretary George supervised the opening of sealed examination containers in Kakamega before he oversaw the distribution of exam materials to centers in the region.

He assured materials had been successfully distributed to 1,225,507 candidates as exam starts countrywide.

His Interior counterpart Fred Matiangi supervised the exercise in Machakos while ICT’s Joe Mucheru was in Kajiado.

Education Chief Administrative Secretary Sarah Ruto oversaw the exercise in Uasin Gishu while Principals Secretaries Julius Jwan (Education), Karanja Kibicho (Interior) and Fatuma Chege (CBC) oversaw distribution in Kisii, Nairobi and Nyeri respectively.

KNEC Chairperson John Osanti, CEO David Njengere and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) CEO Ocheing’ Ong’ondo were in Meri, Nairobi (Lang’ata) and Kisumu Central respectively.

In Rift Valley, Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed assured adequate security arrangements had been put in place to ensure the safety of candidates in disturbed areas especially the violative Kerio Valley.

Mohammed regretted that young children were being recruited by bandits, especially in Baringo, even as he warned politicians fanning chaos.

“It is unfortunate that young children are used as cattle rustlers instead of being in school, something that should not be encouraged, during this era,” he said.

He said candidates in seven centres including Kasiela and Sinoni primary schools had been moved to different schools due to emerging security challenges.

On Friday, clashes occurred in the two schools leaving several persons injured.

Candidates at the Kosiela and Sinoni were moved to Muchongoi Secondary School.

