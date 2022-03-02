2 Robbery with violence suspects escape from Ukwala Law Courts Cells

SIAYA, Kenya, Mar 15 – Two suspects who were facing robbery with violence charges have escaped from Ukwala law courts cells under unclear circumstance.

According to a police report, the two suspects who had been brought to the court for mention, escaped from the lawful police custody through unlocked court cell door which was being guarded by three officers.

The suspects Joseph Otieno Okemo and Francis Omondi Owino who are 20 and 22 years old respectively, had been serving their remand at the Siaya GK Prison.

The report which was made by Corporal Kennedy Nyambeche who is the one in charge of the orderlies at Ukwala law court, indicated that during the escape, Police constable Peter Kariuki shot in the air to scare them but in vain.

Ugenya sub-county criminal investigations officer and the area OCS visited the scene and confirmed the escape of the two prison remandees whom according to the report, was injured during the mission.

A team has already been dispatched to search for the remandees as investigations begin into the matter.