2 dead in accident while heading to pilgrimage in Kona Shrine, Makueni

MAKUENI, Kenya Mar 19 – Two people who were among the Catholic faithful taking part in the annual pilgrimage to the Koma Shrine have been killed in a road accident.
Police and witnesses said the accident occurred along the Tawa-Machakos Road in Makueni County.
Five other faithful were injured in the accident.
“Four people including the driver sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital where they are admitted at Kisau Sub County Hospital. Among them two were identified positively while others are unidentified passengers All believed to be members of a Catholic diocese heading to today’s Komorrok Catholic Prayers Nairobi,” a police report stated.
Witnesses said the driver lost control of the vehicle before it rolled several times.
“At about 0630hrs along Nguluni-Tawa road, it happened that a m/vehicle Toyota Probox was driving towards Tawa general direction and on reaching at the location of the accident lost control and rolled severally. Two identified female passengers on board died on the spot,” a police report read.
The prayers are led by Machakos Diocese Bishop Norman Kingoo.