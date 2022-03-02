Connect with us

Garissa County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich said Thursday that two people were arrested in connection with the incident pointing out that the suspects will be arraigned in court on Friday/FILE

County News

2 arrested in Garissa as police seize 2 firearms, magazines and ammunition

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 — Police in Garissa have recovered two fire arms, five magazines and 98 rounds of ammunition following a tip off from the members of the public.

Garissa County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich said Thursday that two people were arrested in connection with the incident pointing out that the suspects will be arraigned in court on Friday.

He called on the citizens to work together with security agencies to get rid of illegal weapons in the county which he attributed to the rising cases of insecurity.

“I would like to laud the police officers who took part in this operation and Wananchi for giving us the information that led to this arrest. I urge the residents to continue collaborating with security agencies to hep us deal with the criminal elements who have continued to disrupt peace in Garissa,” Cherutich said.

He warned that security agencies will step up their operation in the border county to ensure those in possession of illegal weapons are brought to book.

“The earlier amnesty given by the government is still in force. Those who currently possess illegal fire arms, still have a chance to surrender without being prosecuted. However, for those who hide, we will look for you and we will find you,” he warned.

The ongoing conflict in the neighboring Somalia has been blamed to the proliferation of fire arms in parts of the Northern region and other parts of the country.

In regards to the ongoing land disputes in parts of Garissa including Bula Iftin and Bula Towfiq areas, the county security boss stated that the government had put in place an order to cease any development in the area until the committee set up to resolve land disputes concludes its work.

