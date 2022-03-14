14-year-old orphan accused of defiling 2 minors freed on Sh300,000 bond

NAROK, Kenya, Mar 17 — A 14-year-old boy was arraigned before a Narok Law Court charged with two counts of defiling two minors aged four and seven in Narok East Sub-County.

The minor appeared before Resident Magistrate Daniel Ngayo where through his defense lawyer, he pleaded not guilty to the offense.

The court heard that on February 27, 2022 at Naeregi Enkare area, the accused unlawfully defiled the two minors (not sisters) who lived in the same estate with him.

The defense team told the court that the suspect’s mother had passed on last year and that he is still mourning his mother and was also very troubled because of being placed in police custody.

“The minor is not a flight risk your honor, I’m praying for lenient bond terms as the father is a person of limited means,” the defense added.

The Magistrate gave a personal bond of Sh300,000 and asked the minor’s guardian to avail him to court when needed.

The hearing will be on 29 March 2022.