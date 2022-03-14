Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Narok Law Courts/FILE

County News

14-year-old orphan accused of defiling 2 minors freed on Sh300,000 bond

The defense team told the court that the suspect’s mother had passed on last year and that he is still mourning his mother and was also very troubled because of being placed in police custody.

Published

NAROK, Kenya, Mar 17 — A 14-year-old boy was arraigned before a Narok Law Court charged with two counts of defiling two minors aged four and seven in Narok East Sub-County.

The minor appeared before Resident Magistrate Daniel Ngayo where through his defense lawyer, he pleaded not guilty to the offense.

The court heard that on February 27, 2022 at Naeregi Enkare area, the accused unlawfully defiled the two minors (not sisters) who lived in the same estate with him.

The defense team told the court that the suspect’s mother had passed on last year and that he is still mourning his mother and was also very troubled because of being placed in police custody.

“The minor is not a flight risk your honor, I’m praying for lenient bond terms as the father is a person of limited means,” the defense added.

The Magistrate gave a personal bond of Sh300,000 and asked the minor’s guardian to avail him to court when needed.

The hearing will be on 29 March 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Maragua woman living with disability beats odds to establish profitable avocado seedling venture

Damaris Muthoni, 48 years old mother of two, from Maragua location in Murang’a South sub county is a successful farmer who makes a living from...

15 mins ago

County News

Murang’a faces water crisis as dry weather persists

The management of Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company (Muwasco) has issued notice to its customers advising them to use water sparingly.

28 mins ago

Africa

Russia says has nothing to do with rising cost of living in Kenya, Africa, blames US, EU sanctions

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- The Russian Embassy in Kenya has dismissed reports that the country’s invasion of Ukraine is to blame for the high...

19 hours ago

Kenya

IG Mutyambai fined Sh500,000 for snubbing Senate Summons

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – Senators have fined police Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai Sh500,000 for snubbing its invitations and summons. Mutyambai has snubbed the...

21 hours ago

FOOD INSECURITY

Cash transfers to support people in ASALs exceeded Sh1bn in Jan: Oguna

Through a press release to the media, the Government Spokesperson, Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna said each beneficiary received Sh3,000 as emergency relief and the...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome holds talks with President Sirleaf during historic visit

President Sirleaf, Liberia's first woman President, commended Koome on her elevation to head the judicial arm of government becoming the first woman to do...

1 day ago

Politics

Raila meets UK’s Minister for the Armed Forces on Day 2 of his tour

Nairobi Kenya, Mar 16- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader and Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga met the United Kingdom’s Minister for...

1 day ago

Kenya

Matiang’i meets Chinese trade association officials over security of key projects in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 15- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Tuesday hosted a delegation of the China-Kenya Trade Association to a meeting focusing on...

2 days ago