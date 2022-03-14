Connect with us

For the better part of Monday, the incident was trending on social media where users asked police to take immediate action and lock the culprits behind bars/Screengrab

14 suspects arrested over sexual assault of woman on Forest Road

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 — 14 suspects have been arrested and 5 motorcycles seized over sexual assault of a female motorist on Nairobi’s Forest Road.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said the suspects were assisting detectives in their investigations.

“We have arrested 14 suspects,” Mutyambai said of the arrest that followed pressure mounted by Kenyans on Twitter.

For the better part of Monday, the incident was trending on social media where users asked police to take immediate action and lock the culprits behind bars.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i condemned the incident and vowed action on perpetrators.
Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma too issued a statement condemning the incident.

