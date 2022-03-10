Connect with us

Shadrach Owino Anyango, a pupil at the Siaya Township Primary School was the third born in a family of four children, and committed the act when no one was in the house/KNA

County News

10-year-old boy hangs himself after quarreling his sister

Published

SIAYA, Kenya, Mar 1 — A standard three pupil took his own life by hanging himself inside their house at around 4pm on Monday in Kamulo, Alego Sub-county, Siaya County.

Shadrach Owino Anyango, a pupil at the Siaya Township Primary School was the third born in a family of four children, and committed the act when no one was in the house. His body was then found by his older sibling dangling from a rope in the middle of their living room.

According to their mother, Maureen Achieng Odowo, Shadrach and his older sister have often had quarrels that resulted in them fighting on several occasions. Maureen stated that she was not at home on Saturday when Shadrach first attempted suicide at home.

“Shadrach had anger issues but has never told me of any intention of taking his own life. When I returned home on Saturday his sister told me about how he wanted to hang himself after the two of them argued. The next morning I wanted to know from my son why he wanted to take his life but the boy left home early before breakfast,” she said.

“That day I left home after receiving a phone call from a client who wanted her hair braided. His sister then showed up crying saying that her brother was dead from hanging himself,” she added.

According to the sister, Medrin Atieno Onyango, on Saturday the deceased first attempted suicide with a shoelace and his black belt but she was there on time and rescued the boy. This is after arguing with the brother about house chores.

“On Sunday, l went to get money from my mother where she was working and when I returned home at around 4pm, l found my brother hanging from a rope,” the sister added.

Sharon Akinyi, their immediate neighbor, said that Shadrach often engaged in fights with his sister and this was no different even on the day of the incident. “While l was still in the house, l heard Maureen screaming and shouting that their child was dead. I then instructed her to go and call their mom,’’ she said.

According to the class teacher, Shadrach joined the school at grade one. She also stated that the boy came from a separated home and was often emotional.

“Shadrach was an active child in class. He was promising, bright and jolly,” the teacher said. The body was taken to Siaya District hospital mortuary.

