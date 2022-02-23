You’ll not go empty handed, Uhuru assures Sagana delegates after stampede at State lodge 

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Drama ensued at the Sagana State Lodge on Wednesday after thousands of people shown up uninvited amid strict security protocols to vet 5,000 delegates cleared to attend the meeting hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Commotion unfolded in the morning when those who were not invited stormed the venue and destroyed fences at Gate B, the designated entry point for delegates.

Those who breached security chanted that they too had a right to meet the President defying security officers who included the elite presidential protection unit .

On entering the venue the delegates who literary forced themselves in descended on food that was on the table.

At this juncture the presidential emcee and security officers had no choice but to watch things unfold helplessly.

Later the security opened all the door with the delegates having their free way in and outside the venue .

Speaking over the incident President Kenyatta downplayed the dramatic scenes saying all those present were free to visit the State Lodge at the time of their choosing.

“I had invited 5,000 of you but now I can see you are over 20,000. This is due to your love for your country you will not go home empty handed,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Most of the delegates had arrived at the venue as early as 3am and had camped outside for hours.