You can’t unite with your enemies to punish your friends, Mudavadi says

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13-Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi has castigated the expected move by the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to join the Raila Odinga led Azimio la Umoja Movement.

Mudavadi said the move by the OKA principals is not bound on truth saying they are in Kenya Kwanza Alliance to stay regardless of the political situation.

“We don’t want to see a country where someone is uniting with enemies so as to punish his friends.You go and collaborate with somebody you know was your enemy so as beat your friends,” he said.

In Saturday’s Kakamega rally, the principals in the alliance led Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU),Martha Karua (Narc Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo (UDP) signaled that the time was ripe for them to made the political move of joining hands with Odinga.

The alliance is now looking to join Odinga’s movement through a working cooperation agreement Jubilee party.

“We have only one enemy and if we give me him a chance Kenya will die. Talks are ongoing with Azimio and Jubilee and we are not cowards and nobody will not be cowed,” said Jirongo.

The ANC Leader defended their move to join Deputy President William Ruto despite him being alienated politically and his political rivals painting him

“I really looked into the situation because I was striving, Wetangula was also striving and Ruto was looking like a lone man fixed at the corner alone. That he has no friends, they were saying a lot of things about him. So we asked ourselves if you have an issue with Ruto, why are you involving us in the wrangles,” said Mudavadi.

During the ANC delegates conference, Mudavadi and Wetangula formed a new political pact with Deputy President William Ruto.

Mudavadi says he has no apologies to make to former allies in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and that he did not betray anyone when he made the decision to team up with Deputy President William Ruto.

The remaining OKA principals including Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU’s Gideon Moi and United Democratic Party (UDP) Leader Cyrus Jirongo have labeled Mudavadi a traitor and committed to move forward without him.

Mudavadi who has been in the eye of a storm albeit unbowed maintained that he is focused to see Kenya’s economy improve and asked those with similar aspirations to join his alliance with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“We want to have a coalition that puts Kenya first, a coalition that has clearly identified that Kenya’s priority is going to be the resuscitation of the economy and this is where we converge all of us and so we are determined that is the route we will take,” he said.