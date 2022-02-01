World leaders extend Chinese New Year greetings

The Year of the Tiger runs from February 1, 2022, to January 21, 2023, according to the Chinese Zodiac. In Chinese culture, the tiger symbolizes bravery, vigor and strength that can lift people from adversity and usher in final auspiciousness and peace. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent Chinese New Year greetings, saying that the characters of the tiger are the qualities the world needs today in the face of unprecedented challenges. UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director-General Audrey Azoulay extended Spring Festival greetings to the Chinese people. “I hope that 2022 will be a year of renewal, one in which we can heal the scars left by the global pandemic,” she said.

00:27

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach extended New Year’s greetings to China, saying that he wishes all Chinese people a happy, successful and prosperous Year of the Tiger. International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva congratulated the Chinese people. She said the tiger symbolizes strength, vigor also represents wisdom and courage, and these qualities are needed to march forward as the global COVID-19 pandemic is now in its third year. World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and Chairman of British 48 Group Club Stephen Perry also wished the Chinese people a happy Chinese New Year.