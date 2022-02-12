Why I am the best candidate for the Westlands Parliamentary seat – Philip Kisia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Former Nairobi Town Philp Kisia says he opted to join the Westlands parliamentary race as he is the best candidate for the seat.

Speaking to Capital FM news on telephone, Kisia hit out at the United Democtarice Alliance (UDA) candidate for the seat Nelson Havi saying that he lacks leadership skills.

While pointing out the wrangles at the Law Society of Kenya, Kisia indicated that the way Havoi handled himself was questionable.

“I do not like fighting with a woman. If you have a disagreement, you call her aside and sought out your issues amicably,” he stated.

“The way Havi handled the situation with LSK’s CEO was embarrassing and at best shows his lack of leadership skills,” he said

In a statement, Kisia indicated that “after a lot of soul searching and consultations with various stakeholders, I am happy to announce my candidature for the Westlands parliamentary seat for the elections to be held on August 9, 2022.

In 2013 he unsuccessfully ran for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat.

Kisia was appointed as the Nairobi Town Clerk in April 2009 and served until June 2012.

Prior to that, he was the Managing Director at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

He served as the Chairman of the Nairobi Central Business District Association (NCBDA) before moving to KICC.