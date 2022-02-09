Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Covax programme aims to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccinations

World

WHO urges rich countries to pay up for Covid plan

Published

Geneva (AFP), Feb 9 – The WHO Wednesday urged rich countries to pay their fair share of the money needed for its plan to conquer Covid-19 by contributing $16 billion as a matter of urgency.

The World Health Organization said the rapid cash injection into its Access to Covid Tools Accelerator could finish off Covid as a global health emergency this year.

The WHO-led ACT-A is aimed at developing, producing, procuring and distributing tools to tackle the pandemic: vaccines, tests, treatments and personal protective equipment.

ACT-A gave birth to the Covax facility, designed to ensure poorer countries could access eventual vaccines, correctly predicting that richer nations would hog doses coming off the production lines.

Covax delivered its billionth vaccine dose in mid-January.

ACT-A needed $23.4 billion for its programme for the year October 2021-September 2022 but only $800 million has been raised so far.

The scheme therefore wants $16 billion up front from wealthy nations “to close the immediate financing gap”, with the rest to be self-funded by middle-income countries.

– Omicron impetus –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the rapid spread of the Omicron variant made it all the more urgent to ensure tests, treatments and vaccines are distributed equitably.

“If higher-income countries pay their fair share of the ACT-Accelerator costs, the partnership can support low- and middle-income countries to overcome low Covid-19 vaccination levels, weak testing, and medicine shortages,” he said in a statement.

“Science gave us the tools to fight Covid-19; if they are shared globally in solidarity, we can end Covid-19 as a global health emergency this year.”

Just 0.4 percent of the 4.7 billion Covid tests administered globally during the pandemic have been used in low-income countries.

Meanwhile only 10 percent of people in those nations have received at least one vaccine dose.

The WHO said the vast inequity was not only costing lives and hurting economies, it was also risking the emergence of new, more dangerous variants that could rob current tools of their effectiveness and set even highly-vaccinated populations back by many months.

– Ramaphosa call –

ACT-A has come up with a new “fair share” financing model on how much each of the world’s wealthy countries should contribute, based on the size of their national economy and what they would gain from a faster recovery of the global economy and trade.

On the 2020-21 ACT-A budget, only six countries — Canada, Germany, Kuwait, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Sweden — met or exceeded what would have been their fair share commitments.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who co-chairs the ACT-A facilitation council, said inequitable access to Covid vaccines, tests and treatments was simply prolonging the pandemic.

“I urge my fellow leaders to step up in solidarity, meet their fair shares, and help reclaim our lives from this virus,” he said.

Ramaphosa and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, his fellow co-chair, have written to 55 capitals — all high-income countries, G20 upper middle-income nations, and two other middle-income states — outlining their “fair share” and encouraging them to cough up.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Belgian Olympian ‘safe’ after tearful plea from Covid isolation

Yanqing (China) (AFP), Feb 3 – Skeleton racer Kim Meylemans said Thursday she was “safe” and back in the Beijing Olympic Village having been...

6 days ago

World

Sports set to start at Beijing Olympics but controversies weigh heavy

Beijing (AFP), Feb 2 – The sporting action gets under way at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony...

7 days ago

World

Beijing reports highest Covid cases since June 2020 as Olympics loom

Beijing , Jan 30 – Beijing recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 cases for a year and a half on Sunday, as the...

January 30, 2022

World

Australia flies medical team to Covid-hit Solomons

Honiara, Jan 29 – Australia flew a small team of emergency medical specialists to Honiara on Saturday after the Solomon Islands requested help in...

January 29, 2022

World

Boston hospital refuses heart transplant to unvaccinated patient

Boston, USA, Jan 27 – A hospital in Boston refused to perform a heart transplant on a patient who had not been vaccinated for...

January 27, 2022

Africa

Kenya to open more missions abroad, CS Omamo says

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 22-Kenya established three new diplomatic missions during the COVID-19 period, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo...

January 22, 2022

World

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

Washington (AFP), Jan 22 – The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant...

January 22, 2022

World

Fury over Hong Kong’s mass cull of hamsters and small pets

Hong Kong (AFP), Jan 19 – Hong Kong’s government faced outrage Wednesday over its decision to cull thousands of small animals after hamsters in...

January 19, 2022