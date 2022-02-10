Who are your members?: Waiguru to ‘briefcase’ party owners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 — Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has dismissed regional political outfits coalescing around the Azimio la Umoja Movement terming them as “briefcase parties” with no solid membership.

Waiguru who decamped from the ruling Jubilee Party and joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on who ticket she will seek to defend her seat in the August 9 General Election said the governing party is a shadow of its former self.

She also took a swipe at NARC Kenya, an outfit led by former Constitutional Affairs Martha Karua and her bitter rival, saying the party has no elected leaders in the county and the larger Mt Kenya region.

“Who are their members?” she posed.

“You can count even ten parties if you wish to. I could also have registered a party if I wanted,” Governor Waiguru told a political gathering in Kirinyaga.

The Governor who served in the once powerful devolution and planning docket in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first-term cabinet, until November 2015, ditched President Kenyatta’s camp rooting for Raila Odinga’s presidency after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment push was annulled by the Court of Appeal.

Odinga unveiled his Azimio Movement in December 2021 bringing together the ODM and other allied parties.

ODM and Jubilee are set to hold respective National Delegates Conventions on February 26 to ratify a coalition arrangement and later register Azimio as a coalition political party.

Jubilee has existing cooperation agreements with Wiper Party and KANU which have been working under the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) amid indications the two parties could join the ODM-led alliance.

OKA suffered a major setback after two affiliate parties — ANC and FORD Kenya — left to join UDA led by Deputy President William Ruto.